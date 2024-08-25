Linkin Park fuel speculations of music comeback with exciting countdown

Linkin Park just launched a 100-hour long countdown!

Their official websites and their social media platforms are one with the theme, fueling speculations of the iconic band’s comeback.

Even though details of what is about to be announced have been kept under wraps the website’s URL has been updated to include the symbol ‘ø.’

This mentioned symbol is also the title of the YouTube video that features the countdown timer. It is due to hit zero on Wednesday, August 28.

As per Louder Sound, the Rockville Festival’s official Instagram page also posted the countdown timer, leading to rumors about how the surviving members of Linkin Park would perform at the Florida event, next year, however, they have now, taken down the post.

Earlier, it was also reported that the Burn It Down crooners were planning a reunion tour with a new lead vocalist and a replacement for the late member, Chester Bennington, who died at the age of 41, in 2017, from suicide.

Linkin Park have not performed since Bennington’s death.