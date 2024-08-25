PCB picks Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan's new captain for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. — X/imfatimasana

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday named Fatima Sana the skipper of the national women's Twenty20 team for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The announcement came as the cricket governing body revealed the squad for the event starting in October.

T^he Women's T20 World Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3. The event was originally scheduled in Bangladesh but was shifted to the UAE due to the prevalent political turmoil in the country.

In today's announcement, the PCB confirmed that Sana would lead the team. The bowling all-rounder has replaced the experienced Nida Dar, a veteran of 112 ODIs and 153 T20Is.

“Fatima Sana has been named as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates from 3 to 20 October. The decision was a unanimously one made by the women’s national selection committee,” the PCB said in a press release.

“22-year-old Fatima, who has featured in 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has previously led Pakistan emerging and domestic sides. She also captained the Pakistan side to a famous ODI win against New Zealand in a Super Over at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, in December 2023."

"From the 2023 edition, 10 players (Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Tuba Hassan) have been retained, while uncapped left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab makes it to the final 15. Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has been included in the squad subject to fitness.”

There is only one change from the squad that played in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 as Sadaf Shams has returned to the squad in place of Najiha Alvi.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper)

Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani