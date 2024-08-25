 
Lainey Wilson still finds 'Rolling Stones' collaboration a shocker

Lainey Wilson looks back at her career milestones, particularly her duet with 'Rolling Stones'

August 25, 2024

Lainey Wilson recently took a trip down memory lane as she still feels overwhelmed with her experience with Rolling Stones.

The country music star, 32, opened for the legendary British band during their Chicago concert in July and later sang a duet with Sir Mick Jagger on Dead Flowers.

Now looking back during a Variety interview, Lainey is still in awe of the surreal collaboration.

"Oh my gosh. It was such a highlight. I mean, a highlight of my life, my band’s life, my crew’s. Nobody could believe what was actually happening. It was one of those days that we kind of looked around at each other and we’re like, is this real?" she told the outlet.

She also recalled how welcomed she felt during the collaboration with Jagger, 81.

"At the end of the day, I feel like if Mick Jagger is cheering you on, then I think I can do anything. I love how country that song is and I mean, they’ve just been such a big influence of mine, and also just for the genre in general. They’ve influenced every single genre, but especially country."

During the talk, Lainey also expressed her gratitude for Miranda Lambert for being her 'mentor,' with whom she collaborated on the song Good Horses

