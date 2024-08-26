 
Champions Cup: Sarfaraz Ahmed confirmed as mentor in tournament

Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik also confirmed to mentor other sides

August 26, 2024

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. — PSL
Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Pakistan captain, has been confirmed as a mentor of one of the teams in the upcoming Champions Cup.

Other than the former skipper, veteran cricketers such as Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik have also been confirmed to mentor other sides in the tournament on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust process of recruitment.

Meanwhile, the names of the five teams and their squads are yet to be confirmed and will be unveiled in due course.

The first assignment of the mentors in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 will be the Champions One-Day Cup, which will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12 to 29 September.

The best crop of cricketers from the country will feature in the single-league competition that will also serve as the homecoming of men’s seniors’ competitive cricket in Faisalabad after nearly two years. The last domestic men’s 50-over match played at the Iqbal Stadium was in March 2022 between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"I am pleased to welcome five exceptional champions as mentors for the Champions Cup teams. These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats.

"This initiative will not only benefit the Pakistan men's cricket team but also help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket," PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

He added that these five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers.

"They will guide strategic planning and team-building processes, while also providing support in leadership and personal development.

"The PCB is committed to strengthening Pakistan's cricket through a robust domestic structure that offers a clear and competitive pathway for all cricketers. The most talented and skilled players will advance through the ranks to represent Pakistan at the highest level," Naqvi said.

