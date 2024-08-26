'Super/Man' trailer: Tragedies of Christopher Reeve's life unveiled

Christopher Reeve's life story of drama and tragedies is said to hit the big screen soon.



DC Studios released the first trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a new documentary that had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, on Monday, August 25.

According to People, the film will be an emotional journey that will portray the late actor and his family’s support after a 1995 equestrian accident left him paralyzed.

It is worth mentioning that the star died at the age of 52 in 2004.

In regards to this, Reeve’s son Matthew recalled in a clip previously released from the film as he described his final exchange with his father before the accident, "We said goodbye, he gave this wave. That was the last time I saw him on his feet."

As per the publication, Super/Man includes intimate interviews with Reeve’s three children Matthew, Alexandra and Will, as well as his late wife Dana, who died in 2006 from lung cancer.

Additionally, it features memories from Reeve’s friends including Whoopi Goldberg, Susan Sarandon, Jeff Daniels and Glenn Close.

As reported by the outlet, Reeve's children attended the Super/Man screening held at the Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah, during Sundance.

Furthermore, in the film, they gave candid and emotional interviews about their family’s life, once led by their heroic father and caregiver mother.

It is pertinent to mention that Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will hit theaters on September 21 and 25.