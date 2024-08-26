 
Rita Ora updates fans on health after medical scare left her hospitalized

Rita Ora spent a night in a Budapest hospital when she was scheduled to perform at the Campus Fesztival, last month

August 26, 2024

Rita Ora just assured her fans of her health!

According to the latest health update she gave to The Sun, the 33-year-old singer clarified her health status after previously being admitted to a Budapest hospital last month.

The For You singer revealed that she had suffered from a rather frightening health issue that led to the cancellation of her set at the Campus Fesztival in Hungary, which was scheduled for July 27.

After she spent a night under medical care, Rita shared an update on how she faced a “little health scare” and is now “back to 100 per cent” as per the update on the outlet’s Bizarre column.

Even though, the Your Song crooner did not exactly reveal what went wrong health-wise, she did take to her official Instagram account to apologize to her fans for the concert that was cancelled.

"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztival tonight," she wrote, adding, "Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctor's orders. I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I'm truly thankful for your understanding."

