Jenna Ortega unknown connection to 'Dune' revealed

Zendaya was universally hailed for her Chani role in Dune. But, according to Jenna Ortega, she was also auditioned to play the character.



During an interview with Buzzfeed, the Wednesday star recounts being given an audition for the role at the age of 15.

“I think it was Chani, I think it was Zendaya’s,” she said. "They weren’t saying that, everything was very secret.”

Her excitement at the time was at the top because the movie's director Denis Villeneuve “is one of her favorite filmmakers.”

Besides this, the actress reflects on her experience of working with veteran filmmaker Tim Burton on multiple projects.

“On Wednesday we were just trying to get to know each other a bit,” she continued. “On Beetlejuice…he seemed a lot more playful and I think it actually helped our relationship a lot…it was just a very joyous, happy shoot.”

In other news, Jenna revealed a chilling incident that forced her to delete her social media.

“Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child?” she told The New York Times. “No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong.”