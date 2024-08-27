 
Prince Harry takes big step as King Charles plans olive branch

King Charles son Prince Harry bombshell memoir Spare was originally published in January, 2023

August 27, 2024

Prince Harry has apparently taken a major step amid reports King Charles is planning to offer an olive branch to his younger son following spiritual counseling from religious leaders.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Prince Harry has decided to publish paperback edition of his bombshell memoir Spare this autumn.

However, the duke has taken a major decision that the memoir book would not be updated from its hardback form and the Royal Family is likely to breathe a sigh of relief.

The publisher announced on Monday that Prince Harry’s Spare will be released in paperback in the UK on 24th October 2024, and 22nd October in the US and globally.

In all, the book will be issued in 16 languages worldwide. The new edition will have the same cover image as the hardcover edition, a newly designed package and the contents of the book are unchanged.

The Spare by Prince Harry was originally published on 10th January, 2023, and holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.

