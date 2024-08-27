Minors suing Kanye West afraid of 'harassment' and 'psychological harm'

Kanye West and his former chief of staff were sued by four minors earlier this year

Kanye West was sued by four teenagers earlier this year. Now they are demanding that their identities be kept hidden for fear of potential harassment.

According to documents obtained by In Touch, the minors’ lawyer has asked for the children to remain unnamed in the lawsuit.

He stated: “Each of the Plaintiffs have also expressed a desire to proceed in this litigation under pseudonyms to protect them from embarrassment and harassment.”

He added, “The minor Plaintiffs believe that the public disclosure of their true identities would raise a serious risk of emotional psychological harm to them and their families.”

He said that one of the plaintiffs has raised “serious concerns that if their true identities were disclosed, it would be very easy for Defendant, or anyone else, to find and publicly harass these minor plaintiffs and their families.”

The minors, who were hired to work on a streaming service app for Ye to promote his album Vultures 2, filed the lawsuit against Ye and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, earlier this year.

They accused the defendants of forced labor, inhumane and degrading treatment, failure to pay minimum wage, failure to pay overtime, hostile work environment, and fraud.

The teenagers also claimed that they were subjected to ridicule over their sexual orientation and ethnicities.

One of the plaintiffs also claimed that Ye’s wife Bianca Censori sent them a file that contained a link to p*rnography for a Yeezy P*rn App which the Runaway rapper wanted to launch.

A judge has yet to rule on the new demand of the plaintiffs to keep their identities hidden in their lawsuit against Kanye West and Milo Yiannopoulos.