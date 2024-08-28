'The White Lotus' remains on Aubrey Plaza watchlist for years

The White Lotus was a massive hit, with dozens of laurels and millions of viewerships. But, the most important person who has not watched the show yet is its star, Aubrey Plaza.



Admitting to never watching any episode of the HBO show, the actress, who has earned an Emmy nod for her role as Harper, said this is due to forgetting her Max account password.

“I still haven’t, but I’m going to,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally."

She continued, "I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords."

"I just can’t handle things like that.” adding, “I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time.”

Earlier, Aubrey expressed her annoyance on streaming services by telling Vanity Fair, “I was trying to watch ‘Top Chef’ Season 20. Couldn’t figure out how to ******* get Hulu + Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t."