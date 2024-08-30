Cristiano Ronaldo 'honoured' to receive major UEFA Champions League award

Cristiano Ronaldo looks at his UEFA Champions League "all-time leading goalscorer" award during the league's draw ceremony at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on August 29, 2024. — Instagram/@cristiano

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was "honoured" after being crowned the "all-time leading goalscorer" in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday.

Ronaldo's remarkable feats in Europe's elite club competition, spanning over 18 years, were recognised during the inaugural 2024/25 UEFA Champions League at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum.



After receiving the award, the 39-year-old Al Nassr star said: "The first win with Manchester United was very special. Winning four times with Real Madrid was also incredible.

"In 2018, in Lisbon, I felt the pressure of being the most expensive player in the world and needing to win the Champions League. But I think goals and trophies are like ketchup; once they start coming, they keep coming."



Taking to his Instagram after the event, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner shared a snap from the event in a post.

In the caption, he wrote: "Honored to receive this award from @championsleague for being the all-time top scorer of the competition. Grateful for all the support along the way! Thank you!"

Ronaldo has made history in Europe several times, scoring 140 goals in 183 matches while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus and also lifted the elusive title five times, which is the second most by any player.



He has won the competition four times with Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018) and once with Man Utd (2008). He is also the only player to score in three different finals (2008 against Chelsea, 2014 against Atletico Madrid and 2017 against Juventus).

Additionally, Ronaldo finished as the Champions League top-scorer in seven different seasons and holds the record for most goals in a single season, as he netted 17 goals during Madrid's historic Champions League win in the 2013/14 season.



He also holds the record for longest Champions League scoring streak having struck in 11 successive matches from June 2017 to April 2018. Ronaldo has also scored an astounding eight Champions League hat-tricks.

The multiple UEFA Men's Player of the Year recipient is also the all-time leading scorer in all UEFA club competition (145 goals, 197 appearances) as well as the most prolific ever player in men's international football (130 goals, 212 appearances).