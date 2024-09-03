Kate Middleton upset cancer is coming in way of ‘entertainment'

Kate Middleton is reportedly under pressure as summer holidays come to an end.



The Princess of Wales, who has three school going children, is worried about handling their duties in addition to getting cancer treatment.

Speaking to the Mirror about Kate’s struggles, expert Jennie Bond says: "I think that, like most mums, Catherine will have conflicting emotions about the end of the school holidays,” the expert said of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Entertaining three children day after day - especially when there must still be days when she is feeling the effects of her cancer treatment - can't always have been easy in these past few weeks,” she noted.

Amid this, Kate is waiting to come back from her Summer holidays in Scotland and get back to her routine.

Jennie says : "It will give Catherine the chance to rest quietly when she needs it without feeling guilty that she's not with the children, and it will also give her the opportunity to continue the work that she has been doing behind the scenes on the campaign and projects that mean so much to her."