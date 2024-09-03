Angelina Jolie surprises Brad Pitt with changed behaviour amid feud

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, may have unwind the years-long feud between his star parents after suffering from a terrifying accident.

Recently, Pax got into an accident when his electric bike crashed with another vehicle. The 20-year-old reportedly suffered injuries on head and hip.

A new report has revealed that Pax's accident “has thawed the ice between Brad and Angie.”

"Brad is terribly upset and still coming down from the shock of this all, but more than anything,” insiders told the outlet.

They shared that the Fight Club alum is "massively grateful that Pax is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery," adding, "it’s tough not to worry about what the rehabilitation will really mean in the long term."

However, he was left surprised after Jolie changed her attitude towards him following Pax's accident by giving him daily updates.

The insider said that the Salt star really “appreciates” Pitt’s concern towards his estranged son and is “making sure Brad does get updates — though not directly from her."

“For once, they seem to have calmed down and stopped the whole blame game," the source noted.

"A lot of people in their worlds think the two might finally be able to sit down and talk things out," they concluded.

For those unversed, Jolie and Pitt tied the knot after almost a decade of romance in 2014. However, the Maleficent star filed for the divorce after two years of marriage “for the well being of her family.”

Soon after, Pitt sued her for "secretly" selling the shares in their once co-owned French winery, Chateau Miraval.