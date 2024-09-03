Prince William welcomes key figure to family amid Harry’s series of setbacks

Prince William has honoured a key figure with a new role amid Prince Harry's back-to-back setbacks.

The Prince of Wales has welcomed the Australian TV star Robert Irwin to the family of his meaningful project, the Earthshot Prize.

The renowned wildlife expert expressed gratitude to be a part of the future King's thoughtful initiative, which aims to combat the growing environmental problems.

According to People magazine, Robert said he is honoured to "join Nomzamo" as the first Earthshot Global Ambassadors to "help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet."

He added, "The Earthshot Prize is a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a livable future for ourselves and future generations."

The son of globally known late wildlife expert Steve Irwin lauded William's mission as it focuses on "healthy oceans, ecosystems, and species equal a healthy planet..."

"The Earthshot Prize recognizes the importance of investing in and helping grow solutions that protect these critical resources," Robert concluded.

Notably, this new addition to William's squad came after the Duke of Sussexes kept losing employees, creating difficulties for the Sussexes to survive.