Prince Andrew, King Charles: Real reason behind Royal Lodge feud exposed

King Charles has reportedly been trying to remove Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge.



The Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion located in Windsor, has been Andrew's residence for over two decades. He is currently living there with his wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Royal expert Robert Jobson recently told the Scottish Daily Express that despite the Lodge being luxurious place there's only Andrew and Ferguson living there.

"The reality is, it sounds little, doesn't it? The 'Royal Lodge'. But it's a palatial place with masses of bedrooms; there's only Andrew and Fergie that live there," Jobson said.

Jobson added, "so there's no real need for Andrew, he's not a working royal anymore, to have this place. Charles has been trying to get him out for some time."

He also revealed that that Andrew has not been maintaining the property which has become a point of contention between the brothers.

Determined to remove Andrew, Charles has already taken steps to cut costs by removing Andrew's 10-person security team, saving the royal family £3 million.

Andrew, who signed a 75-year lease on the property, is now under pressure to prove that he can afford the necessary repairs.

On the other hands, reports also suggest that if Andrew leaves, the Royal Lodge could be offered to other members of the royal family, such as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh or even Queen Camilla.