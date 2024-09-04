Gypsy Rose Blanchard notes baby's growth in recent ultrasound images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is awe of her baby girl in recent ultrasound images at 20 weeks.



The expectant mother, 33, took to IG and TikTok with recent scans of her growing belly.

"Our sweet baby girl for our 20 week ultrasound. She is growing and measuring beautifully. #pregnancy #babygirl #newmom," read the caption.

The closeup of the ultrasound image showed the baby's head, arms, and hands.

In the comment section, Blanchard answered a few questions, confirming that her middle name is Alcida and that she's already begun to feel her baby's "little kicks."



The celebrity influencer remarked the little kicks as a "remarkable feeling."

On TikTok, Blanchard shared an additional ultrasound image of her baby's foot.

Gypsy, who served eight years in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, has reflected on her intention with the baby of her own—calling it a "second chance at life with a kid of my own."

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that," she told People shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

"So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that's something I've reached as an achievement and a personal goal. I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother. I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she's a kicka** mom," Gypsy added.

Gypsy is expecting the baby with her on-and-off lover, Ken Urker.