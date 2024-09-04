Prince William, Harry receive sweet advice on reconciliation

Royal brothers Prince William and Harry, who are currently at odds, have received a sweet advice on reconciliation following their UK encounter.



Royal expert Lizzie Cundy has advised the warring brothers that they should 'apologise to each other' and end feud.

Speaking to GBNA, Lizzie Cundy said: "Prince William doesn't want him back, and I think Harry needs to take a look at himself.

"There's one word he hasn't said, which is 'sorry' - seems to be the hardest word for them both, but they need to apologise."

She explained that Archie and Lilibet doting father is feeling ‘very isolated, unhappy and lonely’, adding that he is reaching out to his old friends. “But he's done this all to himself”.

The sweet advice for Harry and William came days after they attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

However, according to the Sun, the brothers "kept their distance" at the service and were not seen to speak to each other.