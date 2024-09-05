 
Prince Harry absorbs shock as William gives ‘zero' margin

Prince Harry is aware Prince William does not want him back into the Royal fold

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Prince Harry seemingly knows elder brother Prince William’s feelings about his return to the UK

Royal expert Russell Myers tells Mirror that Harry is aware William will block his return to Royal duties.

The expert said: “However, it remains that he would be open to taking up a temporary role within the family to "help out" if he was asked to do so by King Charles.”

He adds: “Friends of Harry say he is aware of his brother's feelings on the matter after is was earlier revealed William suggested there was ‘zero chance’ he would be welcomed back into the fold after penning his explosive memoir, Spare.”

However, it is revealed that the Duke and aides supporting his comeback, lack a definite plan to carve his return journey.

It is revealed that there is no "blueprint" for his re-entry as a working royal.

A source close to them told The Sun: “Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.

“The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.

“He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates,” they noted.

