Megan Thee Stallion asks ‘worried’ haters to ‘reach up on my level’

Megan Thee Stallion does not let negative energy around impact her performance.

The songstress does not look at diss tracks of fellow hip-hop stars about her as threatening. In her view, it’s a sign of her being on the right track.

The 26-year-old rapper opened up about being a continuous target in songs by rappers like Drake, Eminem, and Nicki Minaj.

She told Billboard in a new cover story that the diss tracks make her feel proud of herself.

“I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. If people feel like I’m somebody to aim at, then I must be pretty high up if you’re reaching up at me. I must be some kind of competition,” the rapper told the outlet.

“That makes me feel good. That makes me feel like I could rap because if I wasn’t the s---, y’all wouldn’t be worried about me,” she noted.

Drake first mentioned Megan in his 2022 song Circo Loco, referring to her 2020 incident, when rapper Tory Lanez shot Magan in her foot.

Recently, Eminem also targeted her in his song Houdini and Nikki in her song FTCU, both referring to her shooting incident.

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan was asked if she had any plans to reconcile with Nikki.

The Savage rapper responded, “I still to this day don’t know what the problem is.”

“I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is,” she added.