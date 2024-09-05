Katy Perry sheds light on her split with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry recently shared the ups and downs in her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

For those unversed, this was because the couple had gone through a rough patch in their relationship and briefly separated because he was not inclined towards “play games” and she had to “work” on herself.

The pair dated from January 2016 to March 2017 before parting ways for almost a year.

While having a conversation on the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on September 4, the pop singer admitted to the whole thing by saying, “We weren’t really in it from day one. He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions.”

“I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had to do a lot real work.”

She further added that while she was working on herself, Orlando went on a “weeklong retreat where he learned to rewire all the bad habits via physical activities. He went there, and then he came back and he wasn’t playing this cat-mouse game with me anymore.”

Katy further elaborated by saying, “And I was like, ‘Hm.’ I was so used to this push-pull. I was playing games because it was a dopamine hit. It was what I knew, and things like that.”

However, the Roar singer was in touch with her beau during their split and “kind of” spoke to each other.

Katy also admitted that she got the “tools and spoke the same language. It changed my life, it saved my life. I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process and medication.”

Before concluding, she said that the tough patch helped her “rewire how I think about myself” and connect her “head to my heart” before reconciling in February 2018. Now, they are parents to a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom and she arrived in August 2020.