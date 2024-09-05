Travis Kelce enjoys spotlight life he 'chose' with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is loving every moment spent with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

In an interview with CBS Morning, Kelce opened up about his relationship with Swift.

The NFL star was asked about how it feels being in the spotlight alongside the Lover hitmaker. He responded with a laughter, "It’s the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it."

Kelce revealed his family is enjoying the attention that comes with dating one of the biggest stars, saying, "Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun. I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it."

The football star, who has been spotted supporting Swift's Eras Tour and even joining him onstage, couldn't name his favourite Swift's track, saying, "They’re all my favorite, literally, every single one. You see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing them all."

Additionally, he also joked about Swift helping him create plays for the upcoming NFL season.

"She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office," Kelce said.