Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's crumbling marriage amid UK visits

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have to spend time apart as the Duke tries to reconcile with the royal family.



Insiders have recently told OK! Magazine that Harry has been "torn" between his new life in America and his desire to reconnect with his family.

"Although he loves being over there and wouldn’t want to raise his children anywhere else, he is homesick. He misses big parts of his old life and it’s not just his family, but his friends and just being in England," insider claimed.

Harry, who will soon turn 40, has traveled to the UK on several occasions, including King Charles' cancer diagnosis and his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral. However, Meghan has not joined him "for a variety of reasons."

Harry, who has been vocal about not bringing Meghan and kids to the "dangerous" UK, has been "doing a lot of reflecting and he knows his dad is getting older and with Kate having cancer, it has scared him."

"He doesn’t want to be estranged from them and the only way he can improve relations is to spend more time in the UK," source stated, adding, "But that will mean more time away from Meghan as they’ve both made it clear she won’t come over."

Despite being "supportive of his decision to try and make it up with his family" insiders claimed that Meghan and Harry are "living separate lives."

"They both have so much going on and they can't be together as much as they want, but they know they can survive this time apart as they have a strong marriage."

Meghan just wants Harry to be "happy and it does pain her that her children don’t know their English relatives and she would like that to change."

Insiders noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to "trust the royals again."