Sofia Richie flashes diamond necklace honoring her baby girl 'Eloise'

The model welcomed her baby girl, Eloise, with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20

September 06, 2024

Sofia Richie honored her daughter by adding a new bling to her collection.

The model, 25 took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday to upload an adorable snap of her daughter’s hand holding a necklace.

The gold necklace appeared to be custom-made, diamond-encrusted with intricately written ‘Eloise’ on it.

Richie wrote on the picture of Eloise wearing stroked-covered pajamas, “@martinkatzjewels I love you thank you.”

The model kept her baby daughter's face hidden in her story.

It is pertinent to mention that Richie welcomed her daughter Eloise with her husband Elliot Grainge on May 20.

In a recent interview with Wall Street Journal, Richie opened up about how motherhood has changed her daily routine.

“The first four weeks, I was with her 24 hours a day," she told the outlet.

The new mom went on to say, "Now she’s gotten to an age where I have her on a sleep schedule, so she’s taking a lot of 90-minute naps throughout the day."

"My life and everything that I need to get done have to happen within those 90 minutes," she added.

