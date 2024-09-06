 
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition

September 06, 2024

Prince Archie seems to be following in footsteps of his dad, Prince Harry, as he is already set to break a major royal tradition at age five.

The little Prince, whom Harry shares with his wife, Meghan Markle, has rejected a place at Eton College as he will instead continue his education at a school in California.

According to a source, Harry and Meghan are "hands-on parents" who couldn't imagine sending their 5-year-old to school in the UK while they remain in the US.

Speaking with The Express, a source close to the Sussexes revealed that Archie is a relatively new Junior Kindergarten entrant at a California-based school.

"Harry and Meghan see Montecito as their home now and couldn't imagine sending Archie away to school," the royal insider shared.

"They are very hands-on parents and can think of nothing worse than to send him [Archie] over to the UK when the rest of the family will remain in the United States,” they added.

Back in 2022, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gushed over her little boy while speaking to The Cut and revealed that he was already attending pre-school.

She described Prince Archie as "the cheerful kid who brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a 'roaring' game at recess."

