Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague parted ways after five years of engagement

September 06, 2024

Tommy Fury shares 'best way of therapy' after messy Molly-Mae Hague split

Tommy Fury has opened up about his breakup with Molly-Mae Hague after five years of engagement.

In his YouTube video, Tommy shared his personal approach to coping with the split.

He takes fans on the morning run in his video, explaining how this routine has become his form of therapy.

"I'm going to take you out on a morning run with me. It's something I've been doing for probably the past month," he says, adding, "I think getting out of bed, first thing, going on a nice long run, fresh air, lovely weather, I don't think there's anything better for you."

"The best way of therapy for me is getting out first thing, clearing your head, going out there on a nice long run, fresh air, there's nothing better. It sets you up for the day," he said.

The boxer also addressed recent rumors of cheating, which surfaced after he was spotted with Danish model Milla Corfixen during a holiday.

In the vlog, Tommy also teased an exciting project he has planned for later in the year.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae has also been in the spotlight, sharing updates about her own life and co-parenting their daughter, Bambi.

