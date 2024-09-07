Brandon Sklenar hints at future in 'It Ends With Us' sequel?

Brandon Sklenar would love to reprise his role as Atlas, in a potential sequel of It Ends With Us, even though it's not clear whether the film will have a big screen follow up.



In a chat with Access at Ralph Lauren show, the 34-year-old actor hoped that the whole cast of the movie would come together for Colleen Hoover’s 2022, It starts with Us as the follow up film of their recent box office hit.

"Your guess is as good as mine at this point. I would love to do it, I really would, I would love to do it," Sklenar told the outlet.

He went on to say, "I hope we can get it together because I think the fans deserve it, and I'd just love to tell more of Atlas' story and get into his past a little more. Yeah, it would be beautiful if we can do it. I would love to.”

However, the chances of a potential second part of the film have been minimized after multiple outlets have reported tensions between the cast of the film and actor-director, Justin Baldwin.

In August, Baldwin revealed to Variety that his production company Wayfarer Studios still had rights to produce It Starts With Us, but he said at the time that he had not "even begun to think that far ahead.”