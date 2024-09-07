Pakistan's Under-12 tennis team depart for Kazakhstan

Pakistan's under-12 tennis team players pose for a photo before leaving for Kazakhstan. — Geo News/reporter

Pakistan's Under-12 tennis team has departed for Kazakhstan to participate in the Asian Under-12 Tournament and a training camp. The team will compete in the ATF Under-12 event and will also undergo a three-week training camp.

According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), the Pakistani team will compete in the ATF Under-12 Championship, which will be held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. The championship will take place from September 16 to 21, featuring 12 teams from across the region.

The Pakistani team comprises three players: Shayaan Afridi, Muhammad Junaid, and Rashid Ali. Muhammad Abid will join the team as the coach and non-playing captain.

Additionally, during their visit, the Pakistani team will conduct a three-week training camp in Kazakhstan. The camp will include a one-week session before the ATF Tournament and a two-week session after the event. This training program has been organized under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan and Kazakhstan Tennis Federations.