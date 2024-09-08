 
Geo News

Eight bodies retrieved from rubble of collapsed building in India

Commercial building, which had been used by multiple small companies, collapsed Saturday afternoon

By
AFP
|

September 08, 2024

An excavator is seen near the site of building collapse in Lucknow in this screengrab taken from a video. — PTI_News/X
An excavator is seen near the site of building collapse in Lucknow in this screengrab taken from a video. — PTI_News/X

  • State rescue teams search for bodies with heavy digging machines.
  • Not clear if there are more people still trapped under rubble.
  • Uttar Pradesh state chief minister calls deaths "heart breaking".

NEW DELHI: Indian rescuers pulled out eight bodies Sunday from the wreckage of a three-storey building in the city of Lucknow, reports said, with the state minister calling the deaths "heart breaking".

The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency broadcast images of piles of concrete, and state rescue teams with heavy digging machines searching for bodies.

The commercial building, which had been used by multiple small companies — including as a warehouse and as a vehicle workshop — collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

PTI quoted officials as saying eight bodies had been pulled out, and 28 people were injured.

It was not clear if there were others still trapped.

The cause of the collapse is not known, but building and construction accidents are common during India´s June-September monsoon season, with old and rickety structures buckling under days of non-stop rain.

Akash Singh, who worked in the building, said a pillar had developed a crack.

He had moved to the ground floor fearful it would worsen, with lashing monsoon rains battering the city.

"Suddenly, the entire building collapsed on us," Singh said, PTI quoted him as saying.

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh state chief minister, called the deaths "heart breaking" in a statement, and offered his condolences to the grieving families of the dead.

Super Typhoon Yagi kills 4 in Vietnam after casualties in China, Philippines
Super Typhoon Yagi kills 4 in Vietnam after casualties in China, Philippines
What to watch for at Harris-Trump presidential debate
What to watch for at Harris-Trump presidential debate
Weaponising 'joy': Harris tries to beat Trump at his own game
Weaponising 'joy': Harris tries to beat Trump at his own game
North Korea sends hundreds more trash balloons south: Seoul's military
North Korea sends hundreds more trash balloons south: Seoul's military
Schools closed in restive Indian state after rocket attack
Schools closed in restive Indian state after rocket attack
UK High Court sets October date to hear Sara Sharif murder trial
UK High Court sets October date to hear Sara Sharif murder trial
Judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election
Judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election
Judge to rule on Donald Trump's bid to delay hush money sentencing
Judge to rule on Donald Trump's bid to delay hush money sentencing