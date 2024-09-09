King Charles offers ‘two options' to ‘settle' Prince Andrew matter

King Charles is reportedly running short on patience as Prince Andrew refuses to leave the Royal Lodge.



His Majesty, who has curbed his younger brother’s security, wants to find a permanent solution to Andrew’s banishment from public life.

A source told The Times: "It is now two years into the King’s reign and he wants the matter settled."



Frustrated King Charles has thus given his brother two options.

The first one entails finding himself a job that could support the Royal Lodge accommodation and other security expenses.

Another option is to move Andrew to a “more suitable accommodation" like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.

A source told The Sun: "Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge."

The source added: "What other reason could there be to take his security away?

"They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October.

"It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out."