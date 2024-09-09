King Charles faces difficult year amid cancer, but monarchy remains 'rock solid'

King Charles made sure that the British monarch remained “rock solid” despite facing a difficult year, marred by cancer diagnosis.



Showing praises on the monarch as he celebrates second anniversary of his accession to the throne, royal author Robert Hardman branded Charles’ reign as "very successful" so far.

Hardman noted that the King and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton have faced significant health concerns this year, but they did not let it affect the monarchy.

"He's had the challenges of his health and of course, the challenges of the Princess of Wales -the Royal Family have had a difficult year,” he said on GB News.

"But nonetheless, when you look back and you think of everything that has happened since, we've had a great deal of national and geopolitical global instability, and yet the monarchy has been rock solid.

“He's now on his third Prime Minister, and we've had crises of one kind or another, but the monarchy has just got on with it.

"I think people feel reassured. There's this thousand-year-old institution that obviously has to adapt, but has shown that duty comes first and that the smooth running of the country is the better for it."