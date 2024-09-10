 
Major bombshell drops for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix project

Netflix has finally awarded fans a rare update about the upcoming series by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

September 10, 2024

The upcoming series Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are creating has just received a major update by the streaming giant Netflix.

This update features in depth look into the title and the release date for the couple’s project and features an intimate look at the world of Polo.

For those unversed, the Polo segment is one of Prince Harry’s creation and its update shared to X(formerly Twitter) reads, “POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport.”

“From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December.”

For those unversed, this is not the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have teamed up with Netflix, as prior to this the duo released an entire docuseries named Harry & Meghan highlighting their move from the UK to the US, as well as their time in Canada.

For those project the two are slated to craft seperate segments, with Meghan Markle focusing on cooking, gardening and friendship, as topics.

