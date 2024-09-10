Kate Middleton's cancer free announcement gets new update

Kate Middleton announced just yesterday, that she is cancer-free and fans, as well as royal experts have flooded the internet since then.

The news was shared to Instagram, on the Windsor’s official account. It featured a collection of home video snippets as well as a more candid outlook to the future King and Queen of England.

Since her initial diagnosis announcement earlier this year, the future Queen took well over six months to rest and recuperate during her preventative chemotherapy regimen.

Royal historian Simon Heffer also weighed in on this and told GB News, “She's enormously popular. And the fact that she turned up at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, I think he's reassured people that she's not perhaps as ill as some of them feared.” (sic)

But “It's quite clear that she's being very ill and that her recovery is going to take some time,” too.

Before concluding the historian also chimed in to say, “I think that it's made people feel more confident that [the monarchy’s] got a bright future. And everybody wishes her a rapid and complete recovery. And it's been good for morale to see that she can do these things now.”

For those unversed with the update itself, Kate had said, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you, but “with humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

She concluded the whole thing at the time by saying, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”