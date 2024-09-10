Travis Kelce roasts brother Jason for trying to fit in small shirt

Travis Kelce is poking fun at his brother Jason's wardrobe malfunction during Monday Night Countdown debut.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, wore a crisp white dress shirt for the show, but his nearly popping buttonhole stole the limelight.

Jason was introduced by ESPN host Scott Van Pelt, who explained the retired athlete was wearing a white button-up shirt he purchased “at the mall today” because he forgot his travel bag.



The father-of-three also addressed the awkward wardrobe malfunction that was waiting to happen.

“It fits my belly now I’ve lost a little bit of weight but my tits are still struggling,” Jason responded while attempting to cover up his chest, which peeked through the dress shirt.

However, Travis gave it a hilarious spin later on as he dropped a comment under the ESPN clip circulating on social media.

“Surprised he even bought a new one, and didn’t just go shirtless,” Travis, 34, wrote, referring to an iconic moment where Jason ripped off his T-shirt to celebrate Travis’ touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills in January.



The stunt also got Travis’ popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, surprised as Jason then jumped from their VIP suite to the stands at Highmark Stadium.

However, the Lover songstress did cheer for Jasonn as well, but his wife, Kylie Kelce, tried to take control of the situation as she shouted at the former professional footballer to “get [his] a** back in here.”