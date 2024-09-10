 
Geo News

Kevin Costner branded as 'undisputed alpha:' Source

It was previously claimed that Kevin Costner considers himself to be an indispensable part of 'Yellowstone'

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Photo: Kevin Costner branded as undisputed alpha: Source
Photo: Kevin Costner branded as 'undisputed alpha:' Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly being missed by the cast of Yellowstone.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that the American filmmaker and acting sensation has left a big divide between the cast members of the Western drama series.

As per this confidante, “They’re caught between a rock and a hard place because they want to stay in Taylor Sheridan’s good graces.”

“But some of them do really miss Kevin and feel like it was a huge mistake not figuring out a compromise,” the source also revealed.

For the unversed, Kevin played the character of John Dutton III in the series from 2018 to 2022.

They went on to claim that “certain cast members are already throwing their weight around a lot more than before.”

Before signing off from the topic, the source heaped praise for Kevin and declared that “when Kevin was a part of the cast, he was the undisputed alpha and very much the leader, but with him gone things have gotten very out of whack.”

