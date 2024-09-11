 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's third ‘quasi' royal tour location unveiled

Details about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s third faux royal tour exposed

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s third ‘quasi’ royal tour location unveiled
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s third ‘quasi’ royal tour location unveiled

Here is everything that could happen in a third faux royal tour, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to embark upon another.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within the Sussexes’ social circle.

This source in question spoke to Hello! About the entire plan and explained, “That's his world; that's what he's used to.”

And in lieu of that the couple are reportedly eying up two destinations for their third round, and they are Lesotho and Botswana.

It is pertinent to mention, that these are the places where his charity Sentebale operates from.

Sentebale is a charity that helps adolescents and children suffering from HIV and was founded back in 2006, a cause that was once taken up by the late Princess Diana.

For those unversed, for the couple’s last trip to Colombia it ended up costing the country £1.5 million (8billion pesos) in security costs alone. 

Katy Perry reacts to fiancé Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian video
Katy Perry reacts to fiancé Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian
King Charles finally shuts down Prince Harry's access to Buckingham phones
King Charles finally shuts down Prince Harry's access to Buckingham phones
Dave Grohl accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend post secret baby revelation
Dave Grohl accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend post secret baby revelation
Dave Grohl shocks fans with secret baby revelation outside of marriage
Dave Grohl shocks fans with secret baby revelation outside of marriage
Ben Affleck spotted in public after Jennifer Lopez held Matt Damon's hands
Ben Affleck spotted in public after Jennifer Lopez held Matt Damon's hands
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner finalize divorce post custody battle
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner finalize divorce post custody battle
Meghan Markle reveals THIS place made her feel safe 5 years ago
Meghan Markle reveals THIS place made her feel safe 5 years ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next faux-royal tour set to be in THIS country?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next faux-royal tour set to be in THIS country?