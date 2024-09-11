Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s third ‘quasi’ royal tour location unveiled

Here is everything that could happen in a third faux royal tour, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to embark upon another.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within the Sussexes’ social circle.

This source in question spoke to Hello! About the entire plan and explained, “That's his world; that's what he's used to.”

And in lieu of that the couple are reportedly eying up two destinations for their third round, and they are Lesotho and Botswana.

It is pertinent to mention, that these are the places where his charity Sentebale operates from.

Sentebale is a charity that helps adolescents and children suffering from HIV and was founded back in 2006, a cause that was once taken up by the late Princess Diana.

For those unversed, for the couple’s last trip to Colombia it ended up costing the country £1.5 million (8billion pesos) in security costs alone.