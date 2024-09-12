Oasis slams rumors of recreating iconic Knebworth gig

Oasis has slammed the rumors around their plans to return to Knebworth after the group has revealed extra dates of their highly anticipated reunion tour.



Liam and Noel Gallagher took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to set the record straight.

"Contrary to reports in some UK tabloid media today, Oasis will not be playing Knebworth Park in the future," the band wrote.



"There are no plans for any further UK dates beyond the currently announced UK stadium tour," it adds.

Oasis’ tour news came after the brothers reunited after 15 years of feud, which allegedly erupted after a fight between the pair backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band wrote in their reunion announcement.