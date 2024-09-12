 
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan beat China to secure place in semi-finals

Nadeem Ahmed, Hannan Shahid become star of match by scoring two goals as team to face India next

By
Sports Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Pakistan mens hockey team celebrate at a match. - Asian Hockey Federation/Facebook
Pakistan's hockey team secured a resounding 5-1 victory over China in a dominant performance, ensuring their place in the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024.

The stars of the match were Nadeem Ahmed and Hannan Shahid with each scoring two goals to lead Pakistan to a comfortable win. Moreover, Abdul Rehman added another goal to further solidify the team's dominance.

Pakistan's next match is set to be a high-stakes encounter as Pakistan will face their traditional rivals, India, on Saturday. The Indian team have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, making this upcoming clash all the more thrilling.

On Wednesday, Pakistan bagged the first victory of the competition, beating Japan 2-1.

Nadeem Ahmed scored a goal in the first quarter to give Pakistan the lead but Japan equalised by scoring a goal in the second quarter.

In the 10th minute of the second quarter, Sufyan Khan scored a goal to restore Pakistan's lead which was enough to secure a win.

Remember, Pakistan's first two games ended in a draw against Malaysia and South Korea, respectively.

