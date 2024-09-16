Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift support for rival

After Taylor Swift publicly announced to back Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump, who is running for the presidency, was anything but happy.



So, to express his feelings about the Carolina hitmaker's decision, he went to his social media platform, Truth Social, and wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

His post came after the Grammy winner's endorsement on Instagram for his rival after the duo's debate.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight," she began. "If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most."

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the 34-year-old wrote after hitting out at Donald's campaign for using fake A.I. pictures of her.

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

She continued, "I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," adding, "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."

"Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!," the Cruel Summer crooner said.

"I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story," Taylor concluded.