Reese Witherspoon teases fans about her upcoming 'cooking' project

Reese Witherspoon teased about working with one of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise stars on an upcoming project.

The 48-year-old star walked the red carpet at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theatre on Sunday, and spoke with E! News' Heather McMahan about her new project.

According to Daily Mail, McMahan asked the Legally Blonde star, who was joined by Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern, if she had been watching any reality TV.

While speaking about The Real Housewives, Reese said, “I feel like I can’t catch up. But I did sit next to a Real Housewife on a flight recently.”

Moreover, McMahan asked, “Are we going to name names?”

In response the actress teased, “Umm, well, we might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now, but I can't say anything. But it was cool, it was very cool.”

As per the outlet, the actress didn’t say what city the Real Housewives star is from and that promoted speculation from fans, with many taking guesses that Reese is working with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

Meanwhile, others thought that it was Kyle's co-star Garcelle Beauvais as one of the users wrote on Twitter, “I'd put good money on it being Kyle Richards. It's Kyle. It's prob Kyle Richards! She's a producer already.”

Additionally, there were also guesses about the mystery housewife being Ramona Singer or Erika Jayne.

According to the publication, the Oscar winner also shared she's been watching The Bear, Swans and Lessons in Chemistry while she was nominated alongside co-star Jennifer Aniston for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series, The Morning Show.