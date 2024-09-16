Taylor Swift attends Patrick Mahomes' birthday party without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift attended Patrick Mahomes' birthday party without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was recently snapped celebrating Patrick Mahomes’ birthday, however, there was no sign of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker attended the 29th birthday of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who will turn 29 on Tuesday, at his home.

The party was thrown by his wife following Sunday's game at Arrowhead.

In photos captured by another Chiefs’ player Chris Jones’ wife Sheawna Weathersby and Mecole Hardman’s fiancé Chariah Gordon, the singer had a blast at the birthday bash.

Taylor Swift was accompanied by her footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce

For the celebration, the Love Story singer donned an oversized Chiefs’ shirtdress and thigh-high black boots.

Swift wore her signature bold red lip as she posed on a wall with framed photos of both Travis and her own Eras Tour poster.

The trio also posed for some fun photo-booth snaps as the photo strips read, “Happy Birthday Patrick, Twenty Nine, Straight Outta ’95.”

Her presence at the party comes a day after she attended her footballer boyfriend’s game alongside her mother Andrea Swift and brother Austin Swift.

The Lover star, who is on a break and set to resume her concerts in mid-October, was also accompanied inside a stadium suite by her, friends Este Haim and Danielle Haim from the band HAIM and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.