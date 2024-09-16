South Africa women defeat Pakistan at home turf by 10 runs

Bails flying off as a Pakistani women batter is dismissed by a South African bowler on September 16, 2024 during the first T20I at the Multan Cricket Stadium. — Instagram/@therealpcb

Pakistan lost to South Africa by 10 runs in the first T20I held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.



The Proteas brutally defeated the Green Shirts as Pakistan could only score 122/5 in reply to South Africa’s 133-run target.

The Pakistan women cricket team had won the toss and elected to field first at their home turf.

Laura Wolvaadart-led side ended up scoring 132/4 within 20 overs, with Tazmin Brits playing till the end and making 56 off 63 deliveries after smashing five fours.

While the first innings came to an end after Chloe Tryon made 15 runs off 7 balls with two massive sixes.

Sadia Iqbal solely bagged three wickets while Nida Dar dismissed Marizanne Kapp after she made 14 runs off 14 balls with two boundaries.

Meanwhile, the second innings started with Gull Feroza being caught in the very first over of Marizanne Kapp by Chloe Tryon.

Continuing with the innings, the players, including Muneeba Ali (6), Sidra Amin (4), Sadaf Shamas (2) were not even able to score more than 10 runs.

After dismissing Gull on zero runs, Kapp bowled Sidra Amin on 2.3 overs.

Proteas’ Tumi Sekhukhune dismissed Nida Dar after she scored 16 runs off 26 balls while Seshnie Naidu showed Sadaf the way to pavilion after Sune Luus caught her on 7.2 over of the innings.

After Pakistan’s disappointing performance, the game came to an end with Aliya Riaz making 52 runs off 39 balls while Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana making 37 runs off 24 deliveries.