 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally react to King Charles love for Lilibet, Archie

King Charles wants to spend more time with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles love for Lilibet, Archie

King Charles is reportedly desperate to see his California-based royal grandchildren Archie and Lilibet and wants to spend time with them.

For this reason, the monarch has decided he will never break ties with Harry, royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed after King Charles extended sweet wishes to the duke on his 40th birthday.

The royal expert said King Charles does not want a FaceTime relationship with Archie and Lilibet, "He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom."

Ingrid Seward also revealed Meghan and Harry’s true feelings about King Charles love for Archie and Lilibet.

The OK! Magazine, quoted Ingrid as saying that Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior royal in 2020, are not opposed to King Charles being a present figure in Lilibet and Archie's lives.

She claimed, “There has never been an issue with the King being in their lives and there never would be.

"The door's always open."

