WATCH: Boeing 777 aircraft's epic road trip from Jeddah to Riyadh

Aircraft transported to Riyadh Season 2024 Boulevard Runway to be transformed into shops and restaurants

September 17, 2024

An image of Saudi Arabia's Boeing 777 aircraft. — Reuters/File

Saudi Arabian Airlines' three retired Boeing 777 aircraft have garnered people’s attention for their journey by road from Jeddah to Riyadh, as onlookers widely shared the voyage through the deserts and mountains on social media platforms, reported Al Arabiya.

Notably, the Boeing aircraft covered about 1,000 kilometres, from Jeddah airport to Riyadh, on big trucks. It will be displayed at the Riyadh Season 2024 Boulevard Runway zone. After their wings, fuselages and other functional components were taken apart, the bodies of the planes served spellbinding scenes while being transported via road, 

On social media, people across the country have been sharing the aircraft journey featuring posts from Saudis wearing the traditional attires and waving the national flag as they posed with the planes.

Additionally, families gathered to witness the aircraft and children dressed in green shirts and caps waving little planes in their hands.

Saudi Arabia’s head of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki al Sheikh had announced a competition for Saudi Arabians for the best photo of the aircraft on their way to Riyadh. A prize of luxury cars has also been promised.

As the plane challenge continues to gain momentum, Al Sheikh has been reposting people’s photos.

Featuring nearly 13 interactive events, including games and unique aviation experiences for all age groups, the three aircraft will be transformed into shops and restaurants.

