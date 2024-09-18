Amanda Holden finds replacement for eldest daughter?

Amanda Holden and her husband, Chris Hughes, just welcomed the newest addition to her family!



Sharing an update on her official Instagram, talking about the little puppy she has decided to foster, the Britain’s Got Talent judge stated, "I'm saying foster as a really tiny, loose term. It got through to Chris better than saying I was 'fostering'."

This was in reference to how the 53-year-old celebrity jumped in to foster her new furry friend without letting her husband know of the decision.

Holden continued, "Yes, it is a replacement for my eldest daughter who's gone to university!"

On Wednesday, the veteran judge also revealed how she still had not decided on a name for the dog yet additionally also not knowing what mix of breeds she was.

Getting candid about how her family is adjusting to the new pup, Holden revealed that her family dog, Rudie has been "very tolerant" with the newest addition.

"She just lies on her back like, 'I'm cute, don't touch me', it's very much like mine and Chris' relationship," she further joked.