Prince Harry sees huge possibility of Royal family return with major role

Prince Harry could get a major royal role in case Prince William is not able to take over from King Charles, a royal expert has revealed.



Even though Charles’ succession plans does not include the Duke of Sussex, there still is a possibility that Harry could return to the Royal family.

A report by The Mirror has revealed that Charles' health concerns have prompted an accelerated succession plan, focusing on Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While it has left Harry upset, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that in the "unlikely event" of both Charles and William being unable to rule, Harry “could potentially serve as regent.”



“The idea that William might not be able to take over because William being out of the picture is the nightmare scenario that nobody wants to contemplate," Quinn told the publication.

Sharing a good news for Harry, the expert added, "It is certainly possible constitutionally that Harry would be called upon to be regent in the unlikely event of both Charles and William being out of the picture.”

"The last time Britain had a Regent in the early 19th century we had someone who was an absolute rogue; someone who makes Harry look like one of the good guys. Also, within limits, the constitution takes no account of individual popularity or family rows,” he revealed.

However, Quinn claimed that it would not mean that his wife Meghan Markle would automatically become queen, but would instead be given the title of the Regent's wife.

"Harry would certainly not be passed over without careful consideration if the need for a regent arose, but that would not make Meghan queen,” he noted.

“She would be the Regent’s wife, nothing else. Caroline of Brunswick only became Queen when the Prince Regent became king in 1820 and with the British constitution precedent is everything."