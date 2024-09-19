'Bridgerton' creators boost up their budget for fourth season: Report

Bridgerton creators pulled out all the stops for its much-anticipated fourth series by recreating one of the show's biggest landmarks at a studio in west London.

In previous years, the show filmed many scenes at famous hotspots such as the iconic Royal Crescent in Bath, however, for their new episodes, they have created a huge mock-up of the landmark at Shepperton Studios in Surrey.

According to Daily Mail, the use of sets will make filming much easier, as it removes logistics such as closing off key locations for production.

Moreover, as per the publication, the use of sets will entice more A-List stars to join the cast, with bosses putting in the same financial backing as they did for their big-budget period drama The Crown.

Additionally, The Sun reported, “This is a huge investment for Bridgerton which is filming its fourth series. The fact they have spent millions on the new set suggests there will be many more seasons of the Netflix drama to come too. It's a similar commitment to when the streamer was making The Crown, which saw landmarks like Downing Street and Buckingham Palace built. And that Netflix period drama went on for six series.”

Furthermore, the aerial images of the new set show how a life-size replica of the famous Royal Crescent has been erected, and in the series it will be used as the backdrop for the Featherington residence, as per the outlet.