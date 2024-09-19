 
Pakistan falls to Indonesia in Asian U-12 Tennis Championship quarterfinals

With 3-0 defeat, Pakistan will now compete in playoffs to secure spot between fifth and eighth place

Faizan Lakhani
September 19, 2024

Pakistan under 12 Tennis team. — Reporter/File
Pakistan's journey in the Asian Under-12 Tennis Championship took a hit after a 3-0 loss to Indonesia in the quarterfinals.

Following the defeat, Pakistan will now compete in the playoffs to secure a position between fifth and eighth place.

In the first singles match of the quarterfinal, Indonesia's Bagus Wahyu Purnama Komang dominated Pakistan's Rashid Ali, winning comfortably with sets of 6-0, 6-2.

The match concluded in 56 minutes, with Rashid unable to pose much of a challenge to the Indonesian.

The second singles match saw Pakistan’s Shayan Muhammad face off against Indonesia’s Ethan Jake Frans. Frans secured another win for Indonesia, defeating Shayan 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted just over an hour.

In the doubles match, Pakistan’s duo of Muhammad Junaid Khan and Rashid Ali squared off against Bagus Wahyu Purnama Komang and Ethan Jake Frans. Despite their efforts, the Pakistani pair couldn’t break through, losing 6-1, 6-0 in 47 minutes.

With the quarterfinal loss, Pakistan will now aim to improve its ranking in the fifth-to-eighth place playoffs. Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan secured victories against Saudi Arabia and Thailand in the group stage.

