Pakistan-eligible Norwegian footballer rejects €850,000 offer from Israeli club

Norwegian footballer Ole Sæter poses for a photo. — reporter/File

Norwegian footballer Ole Sæter, who is also eligible to represent Pakistan due to his maternal heritage, has turned down a lucrative offer of €850,000 from Israeli football club Maccabi Haifa. The 28-year-old striker cited his strong personal values and moral stance as the primary reasons for rejecting the offer, making it clear that he puts humanity over such money.

In an interview with a Norwegian newspaper, Sæter stated: "Even if I were offered 500 million dollars, I would not join an Israeli club. For me, it’s not about the money; my values matter more. I cannot represent a country that perpetuates violence and insecurity."

Sæter further elaborated on his decision, saying, "I don't want any money that comes from the suffering of others. People in that region are living in fear in their own homes, and I cannot in good conscience accept such blood money, no matter how large the sum."

The Norwegian footballer has previously expressed his affinity for Pakistan by sharing photos on social media in the country's national football jersey, showing his emotional connection to his maternal roots. His grandfather was a Pakistani citizen, which makes Sæter eligible to represent Pakistan on the international football stage.

"I am confident in where my values take me, and I stand by what I believe is right. No amount of money can buy my conscience," he was quoted as saying by Norwegian media.