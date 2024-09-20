Katy Perry to perform secret show before AFL Grand final?

 
Katy Perry might be planning a secret show in Melbourne.

Ahead of Perry's highly anticipated AFL Grand Final performance, there are rumours suggesting that she is planning a surprise show.

Insiders have recently revealed to the Herald Sun that the Last Friday Night singer, who has huge gay following, will be performing at the Poof Doof club in South Yarra, the venue which is a well-known LGBTQ hotspot.

Additionally, there are also speculations that this secret gig could serve as the launch for her upcoming album, 143, set to release on September 20.

However, Perry will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the AFL Grand Final on September 28.

She expressed her excitement about returning to Australia and performing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in front of 100,000 fans.

In her statement, the singer said, "I'm so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year's Toyota AFL Grand Final."

