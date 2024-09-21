 
David Gilmour unveils 'terrifying and violent' song cut from upcoming tour

David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is set to embark on his solo tour

September 21, 2024

David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is set to make his music comeback!

The rock legend is about to embark on his first solo tour in eight years and had a conversation with Mojo Magazine in this regard.

He informed the outlet how there are some songs that fans should not expect to ear in the setlist of the upcoming endeavor.

“There are songs from the past that I no longer feel comfortable singing,” Gilmour told the outlet, adding, “I love Run Like Hell. I loved the music I created for it, but all that ‘You’d better run, run, run ….’ I now find that all rather, I don’t know … a bit terrifying and violent.”

Another Brick In The Wall is another one I shan’t be doing,” he continued. “I don’t think I’ve done that with my own band, but I certainly did it in the post-Roger Pink Floyd, against my better judgment.”

Additionally, Gilmour has been caught up in an on and off feud with his former bandmate Roger Waters, who was Pink Floyd’s primary song-writer during the peak eat of the classic rock band.

